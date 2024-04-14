In a shocking turn of events, the President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mandal, Vikas Prabhakar, met a tragic end as he was mercilessly attacked and killed by two unidentified assailants wielding sharp weapons. The ghastly incident unfolded on Railway Road in Nangal.

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing sequence of events that transpired on Saturday evening. Vikas Prabhakar was seated at his shop on Nangal Railway Road when the perpetrators launched their vicious assault. It was a neighboring shop’s employee who stumbled upon the grisly scene, discovering Vikas gravely injured. With a quick resolve, the employee alerted nearby shopkeepers, who promptly rushed Vikas to Civil Hospital Nangal. Tragically, Vikas succumbed to his injuries.

In the wake of this heinous crime, police have sprung into action. Police officials, including DSP Ajay Singh and Inspector Rajneesh Chaudhary, arrived at the crime scene. Surveillance footage from the area captured two suspicious individuals, seen fleeing the scene on a Honda Activa scooter. The police are analyzing the CCTV recordings in hopes of identifying and apprehending the culprits.