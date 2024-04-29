Dharamshala – In a resounding affirmation of academic excellence, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the results of the class 12 examinations, with girls emerging as the standout performers on the merit list.

The declaration, made on Monday, revealed the outstanding achievements of 90 meritorious students across the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Among them, a notable 38 students excelled in Arts, 21 in Commerce, and 31 in Science.

The highlight of the announcement was the dominance of girls in the top positions once again. Out of the 41 students securing the top spots, an impressive majority comprised 30 girls, showcasing their remarkable academic prowess.

Leading the pack of achievers were Kamakshi Sharma from Bharati Vidyapeeth Public School, Baijnath, and Chhaya Chauhan from Snower Valley Public School, Bajaura, who clinched the overall top positions with an outstanding 98.80 percent.

Following closely behind, Shruti Sharma of SD Public School Hamirpur secured the second position with an impressive 98.40 percent. Angel from Minerva School, Ghumarwin, and Piyush Thakur from Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar Hamirpur, secured the third position with 98.20 percent scores.

In a display of specialization, Tarnija Sharma emerged as the top scorer in the Arts stream with an impressive 97.4 percent, while Ojaswini Upmanyu led the Commerce stream with a stellar 98.6 percent. Vrinda Thakur topped the Commerce stream with an admirable 98.4 percent.

Chairman of the State School Education Board, Hemraj Bairwa, accompanied by Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, shared that the overall pass percentage stood at 73.76 percent. The results were declared within a span of 25 days, reflecting the performance of 85,777 candidates, out of which 63,092 passed the examination.

The examinations, conducted across 2,258 centers in March, witnessed the participation of around 85,000 candidates. While this year’s figures marked a slight decline from the previous year, where 1,03,928 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, with 83,418 successfully passing.

The unveiling of the results not only celebrates the academic excellence of the students but also underscores the dedication and perseverance of Himachal Pradesh’s young minds in the pursuit of knowledge and success. As the state continues to prioritize education, such achievements serve as a testament to the potential and talent of its youth, inspiring future generations to strive for greatness.