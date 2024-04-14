In a glaring display of disregard for public health regulations, vendors continue to sell cotton candy unabated, despite a statewide ban. The careless oversight of the food safety department has raised concerns about the potential repercussions on public health.

Reports indicate that cotton candy is readily available along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5. What’s more alarming is the brazen sale of cotton candy at the Parwanoo toll barrier, serving as the gateway to the state. These vendors, hailing from other states, operate with impunity, flouting the ban with apparent ease.

Over the weekend, vendors were observed peddling a variety of colorful cotton candies at the Parwanoo toll barrier. Taking advantage of the holiday rush, these vendors capitalized on the opportunity to ply their wares, disappearing by afternoon. This blatant disregard for regulations not only highlights the audacity of the vendors but also underscores the lax supervision by the food safety department.

The gravity of the situation is compounded by recent findings from laboratory tests conducted on cotton candy samples. Last month, numerous samples from across the state, including seven from Solan district, failed testing due to the presence of cancer-causing chemicals. Rhodamine-B, a hazardous chemical, was detected in these samples, prompting authorities to impose a ban on cotton candy sales statewide.

Despite this prohibition, vendors continue to flout the rules, endangering public health with their illicit trade. The prevalence of vendors near the entrances of Himachal further exacerbates the challenge of enforcement.