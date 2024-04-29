Dharamshala – As the cricket fever grips Dharamshala ahead of the IPL matches scheduled at the HPCA Stadium, a surge in demand has led to significant spikes in various sectors, notably flight fares, match tickets, and hotel bookings.

Last week, flights from Delhi to Dharamshala, spanning May 1 to May 9, were priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. However, a staggering hike has been witnessed in recent days. Flight tickets for May 4 and 5 are now fetching prices upwards of Rs 25,000, while similar rates are expected for those traveling on May 8 and 9. The influx of flights into Gaggal airport during the first and second weeks of May has notably increased, with around 6 to 7 flights from Delhi to Dharamshala scheduled. Despite this surge, some flights still offer fares within the range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000.

Simultaneously, match tickets have seen a notable uptick in prices, rising by a substantial 25 percent. This surge in demand reflects the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming matches.

Furthermore, the surge in visitors has led to a surge in hotel bookings, with occupancy rates in Dharamshala-McLeodganj reaching 70 to 75 percent by Sunday. Sports enthusiasts from across India and abroad are eagerly making their way to Dharamshala to witness the action unfold at the Cricket Stadium.