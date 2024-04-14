Himachal Pradesh braces for prolonged adverse weather conditions as the Meteorological Department issues an orange alert for rain, snowfall, hailstorms, and thunderstorms until April 19. This alert follows closely on the heels of a yellow alert issued on April 16.

During this period, high-altitude areas may experience light snowfall, while the plains anticipate rain. Despite clear and sunny skies over much of the state on Saturday, including the capital Shimla, evening clouds hinted at the looming atmospheric change.

The Director of the Meteorological Department attributes this weather shift to an active western disturbance, signaling the likelihood of continued inclement weather until April 19, accompanied by a decrease in maximum temperatures.