Shimla: Himachal ranked as the first State amongst the big States category for effective implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the year 2021.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appreciated the efforts of the State Health Department for the achievement.

The Chief Minister said the State Government has been effectively implementing various programmes for the elimination of Tuberculosis from the State.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the State for their wholehearted cooperation to eliminate TB from the State so that Himachal Pradesh could become TB free State of the country.

He stressed the need for active involvement of elected representatives, medical practitioners, NGOs and the general public for wiping out this disease from the State.