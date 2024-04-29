Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh Board has recently announced the results for the Class 12th examinations, with an overall pass percentage of 73.76%. The declaration was made by Kangra DC and School Education Board Chairman Hemraj Bairwa, alongside Board Secretary Dr. Vishal Sharma, during a press conference held at the Dharamshala Board Headquarters.

This year, a total of 85,777 candidates appeared for the examinations, out of which 63,092 candidates have successfully passed. The results were declared within 25 days from the completion of the examinations. Notably, there are 41 toppers across three faculties, comprising 30 girls and 11 boys.

Among these toppers, it is noteworthy that 10 students from government schools have secured top positions, emphasizing the quality education provided by the public education system. Additionally, 31 students from private schools have also emerged as toppers, reflecting the diverse academic landscape of the state.

However, despite the commendable performances, this year’s pass percentage has seen a slight decrease compared to the previous year’s figure of 79.4%. Alongside the declaration of results, it was revealed that 13,276 students will be appearing for compartment examinations.

In the Science stream, Kamakshi Sharma and Chhaya Chauhan have achieved top honours by securing an impressive 98.80% mark each, with a total score of 494 out of 500.

Top 10 position holder in Commerce

Top 10 position holder in Arts

As the results bring both moments of celebration and reflection, educators, parents, and students are urged to continue striving for excellence in education, ensuring a brighter future for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.