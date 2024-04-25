In a brazen act of robbery, miscreants targeted two women at pistol point in Dabat village of the Shri Naina Devi ji sub-division in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident happened on Wednesday evening when the unsuspecting women were sitting by the roadside.

According to the victims’ statements, a car pulled up near them, and three youths disembarked. One of them, speaking in Punjabi, purportedly asked for directions to Guru Ka Lahore. As one of the women began to respond, the situation took a terrifying turn. The individual brandished a pistol, pressing it against her neck.

In a swift and chilling sequence of events, the assailants forcibly snatched gold jewellery from the women. One victim had her gold earrings ripped from her ears, while the other was relieved of two gold tops. The criminals, accompanied by a young man and a girl who remained in the car, swiftly fled the scene towards Guru Ka Lahore, Punjab.

The victims reported the incident to the police. Police registered a case at the Kot Kahlur police station. An investigation has been launched into the matter.