In a significant crackdown on drug-related activities, the Himachal Pradesh Police apprehended Parkash Singh, the son of a Former Punjab minister, along with four accomplices, including a girl, in Shimla. The arrests were made following a targeted operation based on actionable intelligence received by the authorities.

During the raid conducted at a hotel near Panchayat Ghar near Old Bans Stand in Shimla, police seized heroin weighing approximately 42 grams from the possession of the suspects. Among those detained, Parkash Singh’s involvement in the illicit drug trade raised particular concern, given his prior brushes with the law.

Interestingly, Parkash Singh’s prior involvement in a drug-related case, which led to his arrest by Punjab Police on May 3, 2021, adds a significant layer of complexity to the current situation. This latest arrest not only underscores the persistent challenges posed by drug trafficking but also raises questions about the efficacy of existing legal measures in curbing such activities.

The four other individuals apprehended alongside Parkash Singh have been identified as Avni Negi from Sangla in Kinnaur, Ajay Kumar from Patiala, Shubham Kaushal from Kansal, Sector-1 in Chandigarh, and Balbinder from Nayagaon in Mohali. Their involvement in the alleged drug trade further underscores the widespread nature of this illicit activity, transcending geographical boundaries.

Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Gandhi, emphasized the collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies in tackling the menace of drug trafficking. He highlighted the importance of proactive measures in disrupting such criminal networks and ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.