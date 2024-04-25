In a dramatic turn of events, the police successfully apprehended the perpetrators behind the armed robbery in Dabat village of Shri Nayanadevi Ji, Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The daring daylight robbery, which initially unfolded with miscreants brandishing toy pistols, sent shockwaves through the community.

Following the incident, Kot Kahlur Police swiftly mobilized, aided by their counterparts in Punjab, to track down the culprits. Remarkably, within a mere one and a half hours after the robbery, the police managed to intercept the fleeing suspects in Kiratpur Sahib.

The five individuals apprehended include a minor and a woman, further highlighting the audacity of the crime. The victims, two women who were sitting by the roadside in Dabat village, fell prey to the robbers’ deceitful ploy. The assailants, posing as innocuous travelers seeking directions to Guru Ka Lahore, quickly turned violent, brandishing a toy pistol and demanding valuables.

In a harrowing ordeal, the robbers forcibly removed gold jewellery from the women before fleeing the scene in their vehicle, leaving the victims in a state of shock. However, the swift response of the police prevented their escape.

Policemen erected roadblocks in strategic locations, anticipating the criminals’ route. Their vigilance paid off when the suspects attempted to evade capture, leading to a daring chase. Despite the suspects’ attempts to flee, including reckless driving and breaking through police barricades, their efforts were ultimately in vain.

The arrested individuals were identified as Gaurav Gir, Ajay Kumar, Tinku Sharma and Jaspreet Kaur, all hailing from various locations in Punjab. Additionally, a 15-year-old teenager was among those apprehended, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police, Vivek Chahal, confirmed the recovery of the stolen gold jewellery and the toy pistol used in the robbery. The discovery that the weapon was merely a cigarette lighter further underscores the perpetrators’ attempt to intimidate their victims. A case has been registered against the accused, encompassing charges of attempted murder and robbery.