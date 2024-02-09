Solan – In a significant breakthrough, the Solan Police have successfully dismantled yet another drug smuggling network, apprehending a key leader involved in the illicit trade. The main accused, identified as Harjot Singh (31), also known as Sahib Garcha and the son of Preet Pal Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested by a special team of Solan Police from the Kharar area of Punjab.

The arrest follows the prior apprehension of four individuals involved in chitta smuggling, who provided crucial information leading to the identification and capture of Harjot Singh. The four accused, namely Rahul, Vijay, Narendra, and Mohit, are currently in judicial custody, and the investigation into their alleged involvement is ongoing.

Harjot Singh was produced in court and has been remanded into custody for five days, allowing authorities to delve deeper into the operations of the drug network. The information was confirmed by SP Solan, Gaurav Singh.

The investigation traces back to November 18 when the Solan district’s special police team arrested two individuals found in possession of 7.34 grams of chitta in a guest house on Mall Road, Solan. Further interrogation revealed that accused Vijay had three criminal cases registered against him. These two detainees had acquired the Chitta from the smuggler Mohit, a resident of Kharar, through their middleman friend Narendra.

Subsequently, accused Narendra, son of Raghuveer Singh, was arrested, and on November 23, Mohit Lakhanpal (28), son of Dharampal and a resident of Kharar, Punjab, was apprehended for supplying chitta.

Mohit, with a history of more than seven years in chitta smuggling, disclosed during interrogation the key role played by Harjot Singh as the main leader of the network. Harjot has been identified as a major supplier of chitta, with cases registered against him in Kharar City police station involving 320 grams of chitta and 35 grams in Zirakpur police station.

The investigation has unveiled connections with more than 80 youth from Himachal Pradesh involved in the network. The police are determined to crack down on the drug trade, and further legal actions are expected as the investigation progresses. The successful operation marks another step forward in the relentless efforts of law enforcement to curb drug-related activities in the region.