McLeodganj/Dharamshala – A tourist from Punjab, Navdeep Singh, lost his life in a scuffle in McLeodganj. He was visiting with friends when an argument turned violent. Navdeep was seriously hurt and died on the way to the hospital.

The dispute started at a local shop where Navdeep and his friends went for food. Things escalated quickly, and Navdeep got caught in the middle. He suffered severe injuries during the scuffle.

Navdeep’s brother, Harmanpreet Singh, explained that the argument began when the shopkeeper accused Navdeep of drinking alcohol, which was not allowed. This led to a fight that ended tragically.

McLeodganj police have arrested six people, including the shop owner, for questioning. Navdeep had visible injuries, and the police are investigating the incident further.

The exact cause of Navdeep’s death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.