Shimla – In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man was brutally murdered in front of the police control room on Mall Road in the early hours of Monday morning. The victim, identified as Manish, a resident of sub-division Chopal, succumbed to his injuries despite desperate attempts by the police to save him.

The shocking episode unfolded around 2 o’clock in the night when Manish, employed at a local restaurant on Mall Road, fell victim to a fatal assault. The attackers, still unidentified, entered the establishment, and in a brazen act of violence, targeted the young man. Severely injured, Manish managed to escape and sought refuge in the nearby police control room.

Covered in blood and armed with the weapon used against him, Manish shattered the glass door of the officer’s room, desperately seeking assistance. The police on duty swiftly responded, rushing him to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Tragically, Manish succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the early hours of Monday morning.

Senior police officials have inspected the crime scene. The weapon used in the crime has been confiscated, but the identity of the assailant remains unknown as they are still at large. The Sadar police station has registered a case of murder against unknown individuals, launching a citywide manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security in Shimla. The crime occurred in the vicinity of Mall Road, right in front of the police control room, underscoring the boldness of the assailant. The police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to gather more information and clues that may lead to the apprehension of the culprits.