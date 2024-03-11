Paonta Sahib – In a heartbreaking incident, a speeding truck struck and killed a Sirmaur police personnel in the vicinity of Batapul Chowk, Paonta Sahib. The victim, identified as Constable Anil Kumar, met with the fatal accident while riding his motorcycle near the Bata Pul Chowk area. The impact was so severe that Constable Anil Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The incident unfolded as a truck, whose driver later fled the scene, collided with Constable Anil Kumar’s bike. Despite the immediate efforts of onlookers who rushed him to Paonta Civil Hospital, it was unfortunately too late to save the dedicated police officer.

Anil Kumar, the son of Late. Amarjeet and a resident of Dhutanpur, was stationed as a constable at the Nahan police line. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the local community and the law enforcement fraternity.

Upon receiving news of the tragic accident, Paonta police station in-charge, Ashok Chauhan, along with his team, reached the accident site to initiate an investigation. SDPO Paonta, IPS Aditi Singh, confirmed that a case has been registered against the absconding truck driver, and the police are actively pursuing further legal actions.

In the aftermath of the incident, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and Anil Kumar’s body was subsequently handed over to his grief-stricken relatives. The loss of Constable Anil Kumar has left a void in the Nahan police line, where he served dutifully.

To aid in the search for the runaway truck driver, the police have set up blockades at various strategic points.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel on duty and highlights the need for heightened road safety measures.