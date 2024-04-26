Hamirpur – In a shocking incident in Tikkar Khatriyan village, Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, a minor dispute between a father and son turned deadly as the son allegedly poured petrol on his father and set him ablaze. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, has left the father, identified as Raghuveer Singh, in critical condition.

According to reports, the altercation erupted between Raghuveer Singh and his son, Pammu, over unspecified issues. As tensions escalated, the situation took a horrific turn when Pammu purportedly grabbed a bottle of petrol and doused his father with it before igniting the flames.

Raghuveer Singh sustained severe burns in the fire and was rushed to Bhoranj Hospital for immediate medical attention. However, due to the gravity of his injuries, he was swiftly transferred to Hamirpur Hospital and subsequently referred to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

The police have apprehended the son, who also suffered injuries during the altercation. Superintendent of Police Padam Chand confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused.