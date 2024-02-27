Shimla – In a shocking incident that unfolded on Mall Road in Shimla, a young man lost his life in a brutal attack. The police have now successfully apprehended the accused, Sitendra Pal Singh, a resident of Rania (Sirsa), Haryana, after an extensive search involving two police teams. The arrest was made early Tuesday morning in Chandigarh.

The victim, identified as Manish (21) from Kupvi Chopal, was allegedly murdered on Monday night by Sitendra Pal Singh, who worked at a private restaurant on Mall Road. The accused had been employed at the restaurant since December 2023, while the victim was associated with a cafe on the same street.

Police investigations have revealed that the accused attempted theft in the restaurant late on Sunday night. Manish, who was sleeping in the adjacent café, discovered the theft and confronted the accused. In a shocking turn of events, the accused attacked Manish with a machete, targeting his neck. CCTV footage indicates that the tragic incident occurred at 1:42 am on Sunday.

After the attack, Manish, bleeding profusely, managed to reach the police assistance room, located approximately 50 meters away. During his desperate attempt to seek help, he fell twice on the way. While trying to open the door of the police assistance room, Manish fell, breaking the glass door in the process. Responding to the commotion, police personnel emerged from an adjacent room and rushed him to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Manish, the only son of his family, met a tragic end, leading to emotional outbursts from family members at IGMC. The grief-stricken family also engaged in a heated argument with the police on Mall Road.