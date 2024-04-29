Solan – Following the recent revelation of contaminated water in Parwanoo’s industrial area, Solan now faces a similar threat as dangerous bacteria have been detected in three of its natural water sources. The Municipal Corporation, alarmed by the findings, swiftly collected samples from these sources for testing at CTL Kandaghat. Shockingly, laboratory analysis revealed the presence of coliform bacteria in three samples, leading to their failure.

The discovery has prompted urgent action from the district administration, which has issued advisories cautioning against using water from these contaminated sources, notably stepwells. Furthermore, the Corporation is installing informational signage at these locations to deter locals from accessing the compromised water.

Of grave concern is the surge in diarrhea cases reported across the city and its environs, mirroring the pattern observed in Parwanoo. Fortunately, the cases are scattered across different areas, providing a slight reprieve. Responding to the emerging health crisis, the Corporation has undertaken sampling initiatives, including testing water from old stepwells within city wards and the primary storage tank.

While awaiting the results of samples collected from the main storage tank, the Corporation has received concerning findings from the stepwells. Samples from Kotlanala and Dhobighat stepwell have all failed due to unsatisfactory water quality, marked by elevated levels of coliform bacteria.

Coliform bacteria, typically indicative of water contamination, poses significant health risks upon consumption. Manifesting in various ailments affecting the teeth, bones, stomach, digestive system, skin, and even potentially leading to cancer, diarrhea remains one of the immediate consequences of exposure to such pathogens.