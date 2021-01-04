A total amount of Rs.60,000 crore released so far to all States and UTs with legislation

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh has received 10th weekly instalment of Rs. 1064.87 crore loan to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

The Ministry of Finance has released instalment of Rs.6,000 crore to the States. Out of this, an amount of Rs.5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 States and an amount of Rs.483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council.

The remaining 5 States, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation. Now, more than 50 percent of the estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the States & UT with Legislative Assembly.

The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs.1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the States and UTs.

The borrowings have been done in 10 rounds. The amount borrowed so far was released to the States on 23rd October, 2020, 2nd November, 2020, 9th November, 2020, 23rd November, 2020, 1st December, 2020, 7th December, 2020, 14th December, 2020, 21st December, 2020, 28thDecember, 2020 and 04th January, 2021.