Solan – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, undeterred by political challenges, asserted the state government’s commitment to the welfare and sustainable development of Himachal Pradesh during his address at the old bus stand in Solan today.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in curbing corruption, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the state’s resources are now dedicated to public welfare and overall development. He announced a significant allocation of Rs. 10 crore each for the construction of a parking facility and an indoor stadium in Solan, reflecting the government’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure.

Underlining the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Sukhu accused the opposition, particularly the BJP, of resorting to unfair and undemocratic means to undermine the democratic processes of the state. He expressed concern over certain elements using taxpayer money and nefarious forces to destabilize the democratically elected government.

Despite limited economic resources, the Chief Minister proudly declared that the state government successfully faced last year’s natural disaster with resilience. A Special Relief Package of Rs. 4,500 crore was provided to the affected, demonstrating the government’s commitment to its citizens even without financial aid from the Centre.

Sukhu outlined the government’s vision of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and assured that policies were being implemented to achieve this goal by 2032. He stated that the government’s focus remains on the welfare and benefit of the common man, with simplified rules and procedures for availing government services, ensuring doorstep and time-bound delivery.

To expedite the settlement of mutation and partition cases, the government introduced the Rajasva Lok Adalat, held on the last two working days of every month. Chief Minister Sukhu expressed satisfaction with the positive impact of these adalats, facilitating simplified and prompt resolutions for the people of the state.

In a resolute tone, Sukhu declared, “We are not afraid of political challenges. We will face every challenge with determination and realize the vision of a self-reliant Himachal by the year 2032.” The Chief Minister concluded his address, reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to the people of Himachal Pradesh.