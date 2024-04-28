Bilaspur – In a distressing turn of events, an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus veered off the Ghayana bridge near the Jukhaala area in Bilaspur, resulting in a tragic accident. The bus, en route from Shimla to Jangalbari, met with an accident, leaving passengers injured.

The incident happened around noon today. Initial reports suggest that the bus was struck from behind by a trolley, leading to its perilous descent from the bridge.

Emergency response teams, including law enforcement and medical personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene. Approximately a dozen injured individuals were rushed to Civil Hospital Markandey for urgent medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and concern as locals rushed to aid those affected. The Police have initiated investigations into the cause of the accident.