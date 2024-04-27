In a significant breakthrough in their ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, Shimla Police has successfully arrested an interstate drug peddler. Identified as Virendra Singh (34), a resident of Sirsa District, Haryana, the accused was apprehended in Panthaghati, Shimla.

The arrest came following a well-coordinated operation by the Special Cell Shimla, acting on confidential information. Singh was allegedly involved in the illicit trade of “chitta,” a potent narcotic substance, from a rented room in the area.

During a raid on Singh’s accommodation, police recovered 9.21 grams of chitta, further substantiating the allegations against him. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Chhota Shimla.

Sanjeev Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, reiterated the police department’s unwavering resolve to combat drug-related activities. He emphasized that no matter the tactics employed by drug peddlers, they would be brought to justice. Gandhi highlighted the success of the campaign, with over 500 NDPS cases registered and more than 1000 individuals arrested in the past 15 months.

Additionally, the police have seized assets worth crores of rupees and dismantled over a dozen interstate drug syndicates, exposing the vast network of narcotics trafficking.