Police Respond to Public Outcry: Suspend Kasumpati Chowki In-Charge and Investigating Officer; Establishes Special Investigation Team under Additional SP; CCTV Footage Being Analyzed

Shimla: A perplexing twist of events, the case of a missing 17-year-old minor from Kasumpti has transformed into a murder investigation. The body of the teenager, who had been missing for a month, was found hanging from a tree near the Kasumpati police station. Following the post-mortem examination, the grieving relatives protested outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, demanding justice for the teenager. Promptly responding to the outcry, the SP intervened and provided reassurance to the family and the public.

In the wake of mounting criticism and demands for accountability, the police have taken decisive action by suspending both the in charge of the Kasumpati Police Station and the assigned investigating officer. To ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation, a high-level team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police has been constituted. The team comprises two inspectors and one sub-inspector, with the SP overseeing their diligent efforts. Given the involvement of minors in the case, the investigation relies heavily on scientific evidence and meticulous analysis. Key evidence has been gathered through post-mortem examinations and forensic scrutiny, providing a solid foundation for the inquiry.

As per information, the missing teenager had travelled to Shimla to visit his brother-in-law and was last seen on April 29. Despite extensive search operations spanning Shimla, Solan, Sirmour, and Chandigarh, the whereabouts of the teenager remained elusive. However, the deceased youth’s body found near the police station has left everyone astounded. Frustration has escalated among the family members, who had repeatedly approached the police station seeking swift progress in the investigation. Outraged by the turn of events, both the family and local residents took to the streets, staging protests and voicing their grievances against the police.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, addressed the growing concerns, confirming that the case had now transitioned into a murder investigation. He announced the immediate suspension of the in charge of the Kasumpati Police Station and the assigned officer. Gandhi assured the public that the investigation would be expedited, guided by the findings from the post-mortem examination and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports. Given the suspicious circumstances involving minors, the authorities are conducting a meticulous and scientifically-driven examination to ensure a thorough inquiry into the matter, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.