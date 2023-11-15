Shimla – In a strategic move to strengthen the law enforcement apparatus, the Himachal Pradesh Police is gearing up for a significant recruitment drive. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today that the state would be hiring over 1200 new personnel, including constables and women sub-inspectors, to bolster the police force.

Addressing senior officials of the Home Department, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of reinforcing the police department in light of evolving challenges and changing crime patterns. He underscored the need for a proactive approach, stating, “To ensure the safety and security of our citizens, it is imperative that we equip our police force with the necessary human resources and capabilities.”

The recruitment drive is part of a broader initiative to modernize the police force and align it with contemporary policing standards. The Chief Minister assured that the state government would allocate adequate funds to support the recruitment process and facilitate the modernization of the police department.

In addition to increasing the number of personnel, Chief Minister Sukhu directed the creation of a pool of technologically adept police officers. This move aims to ensure that the force is equipped to handle challenges in the digital age, requiring proficiency in modern technologies and cybersecurity.

The recruitment process is expected to be transparent and merit-based, with rigorous training programs planned for the new recruits to enhance their skills and capabilities. The emphasis on recruiting women sub-inspectors reflects a commitment to gender diversity within the police force, fostering a more inclusive and representative law enforcement agency.

To address the specific needs of various regions, Chief Minister Sukhu instructed a restructuring of police stations based on factors such as population density, geographical area size, crime rates, and tourist influx. This strategic approach is designed to ensure that each police station is adequately staffed and equipped to handle the unique challenges of its jurisdiction.

The announcement also included directives for a rotation policy, limiting the tenure of police officers and personnel in sensitive posts to three years, followed by a mandatory cooling-off period. This measure is aimed at enhancing accountability within the force and preventing complacency in high-stakes positions.