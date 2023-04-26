Hamirpur: Three police personnel, including SHO Nadaun, have been suspended after being found in an inebriated state during an inspection by Superintendent of Police Dr. Aakriti Sharma. The inspection took place at the Nadaun police station in Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu’s home constituency on Tuesday night.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the Superintendent of Police conducted a surprise inspection of the Nadaun police station, which falls under the Chief Minister’s home assembly constituency. During the inspection, it was discovered that the SHO and two other police personnel were under the influence of alcohol.

