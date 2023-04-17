Nurpur Police has intensified its efforts to curb illegal mining activities in Chakki Khad, causing a stir in the mining mafia. Police launched a campaign against illegal mining, resulting in the seizure of several vehicles involved in the illegal activity on Sunday.

The police seized a Poclain for illegal mining in the area falling under Thakurdwara police station and a JCB and a tipper involved in illegal mining at Chakki Khad under Nurpur police station. The vehicles were seized under the Illegal Mining Act.

Despite the police making a permanent deployment of a team to prevent illegal mining in Chakki Khad, the mining mafia remains active and is attempting to carry out illegal mining activities. Nevertheless, the police are taking strict action against the mining mafia.

Since the formation of Nurpur Police District in August 2022, the police have issued 573 mining challans and imposed a fine of Rs. 55 lakh 50 thousand, with some challans sent to court. The court has imposed a fine of Rs. 4 lakh 50 thousand, bringing the total fine to around Rs. 60 lakh.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratna stated that the police will continue to take strict action against illegal mining in the future.

The crackdown on illegal mining activities in Chakki Khad by the Nurpur Police is a welcome move to ensure environmental protection and the rule of law. The seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining activities will act as a deterrent to others, and the strict actions taken by the police will send a clear message to those involved in such activities that their actions will not be tolerated.