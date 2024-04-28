Himachal Board to Set New Precedent with 12th Result Declaration; Marksheet, Migration Certificate to be Available Digitally on DigiLocker

Dharamshala – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is gearing up to announce the results for the 12th standard examinations on April 29. With the announcement scheduled for April 29, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is poised to become one of the first education boards in the country to declare the results for the 12th standard.

Despite Sunday being a holiday, the board’s employees remained steadfastly at work, meticulously crafting the outcomes. According to the board administration, the results across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are nearing completion, raising the prospect of a simultaneous release.

Over 90,000 students participated in the 12th examination conducted by the board. Should the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board proceed with its planned announcement on Monday, it would mark a historic milestone as no other board has yet unveiled results for the Plus Two level.

Board Secretary, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, affirmed that the results for all Plus Two streams are slated for declaration on Monday. Despite the holiday, board employees have been diligently finalizing the outcomes, underscoring their commitment to timely result dissemination. Dr. Sharma expressed confidence in the board’s readiness to unveil the 12th results on April 29.

Notably, the board’s decision to digitally distribute the 12th standard result mark sheets further demonstrates its embrace of modern technology in the education sector. By leveraging digital platforms, such as DigiLocker, the board aims to streamline the process of accessing mark sheets for students, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Dr. Sharma emphasized the significance of embracing digital distribution methods, stating, “In today’s digital age, we must leverage technology to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of administrative processes. By digitally distributing the 12th standard result mark sheets, we are not only setting a new precedent but also ensuring greater transparency and convenience for students.”

