Shimla – In a significant development, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting adverse weather conditions on March 12-13. The region is expected to experience a combination of rain and snowfall during this period.

Meteorologists attribute the upcoming weather fluctuations to a western disturbance that is anticipated to influence the state’s weather patterns. On March 12, certain middle and high-altitude areas are likely to witness rain and snowfall, creating the need for increased awareness and preparedness. The situation intensifies on March 13, with a forecast of rain and snowfall expected to cover most middle and high-altitude regions, accompanied by rainfall in lower-lying areas.

The yellow alert underscores the potential impact on transportation, infrastructure, and daily activities, prompting a collective effort to minimize any adverse effects.