Solan: An unfortunate incident occurred at the Chambaghat Circuit House in Solan, where ASI Vinod Bhagta, who was posted on the President’s emergency duty, died after falling off the roof.

As per the information, ASI Vinod was taking stock of the security measures from the roof of the Circuit House. Unfortunately, he slipped and fell, resulting in a severe head injury. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but despite the best efforts of the doctors, he could not be saved.

SP Virendra Sharma has confirmed the incident. The police department is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the police department, and the entire community is mourning the loss of a brave officer who dedicated his life to serving the country. The incident highlights the risks involved in the line of duty and the importance of taking all necessary safety precautions while on duty.