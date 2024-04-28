Rohru – A devastating landslide struck Himachal Pradesh, burying vehicles and tragically claiming lives. The incident occurred on the Hatkoti Tuni road in Rohru, Shimla district, around 2 pm near Snell.

At approximately 2 pm near Snell, a sudden deluge of earth and rocks cascaded down the steep slopes, engulfing vehicles that traversed the roadway. Among the casualties were a Bolero vehicle and several others, their occupants caught unawares by the merciless force of nature.

Despite swift action, two bodies were recovered from the debris, highlighting the severity of the situation. There are concerns that more individuals may be trapped under the rubble.

Amidst the chaos, the entire administrative machinery mobilized to oversee the rescue mission, with DSP Rohru leading the on-ground efforts. Yet, amidst the urgency and fervour of the rescue operation, a sense of apprehension lingered as fears mounted that more individuals could be trapped beneath the debris.