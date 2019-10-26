HRTC employees get Diwali bonanza, Govt releases Rs. 50 crore benefit

Shimla: The State Government has released the financial benefits of Rs. 50 crores to the employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). The benefits were lying pending for years.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur revealed today that the HRTC management has issued orders to increase dearness allowance from 140 to 144 per cent of all the employees of the corporation. Further HRTC also released Rs. 8.66 crore as dearness relief allowance. It’s also agreed to pay outstanding dues of four crore rupees in cash to the employees coming under the new pension scheme.

The Minister said that 50 per cent payment of the dues of dearness relief allowance of other employees will be made in cash, while the remaining fifty per cent will be deposited in their GPF account.

Govind Thakur said that instructions have been given to release Rs. 30 crores in the next ten days to pay the pending night- and extra-time allowances of drivers and conductors. The HRTC has already released Rs 4.50 crore, Thakur claimed.

The management has also been directed to release three crore rupees for the payment of medical bills of regular and retired employees.

The Minister said that HRTC, which is facing financial crisis, has gifted the employees in the form of financial benefit on the occasion of Diwali this year due to efficient management and special financial relief provided by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He said that in the last 22 months, financial benefits of about Rs 165 crore have been provided to the corporation employees and retired employees and monthly pension to the retired employees has also been ensured.

Govind Thakur said that a 6 per cent increase in dearness relief allowances and 8 per cent interim relief has been approved for the regular employees. Tribal allowance has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 450 and winter allowance from Rs 200 to Rs 300. The dearness relief of the retired employees has been increased by 27 per cent from 113 to 140 per cent.

He said that a pension fund has been set up to pay the gratuity and leave encashment of retired employees. Rs. 45 crores were released for payment of gratuity and leave encashment out which Rs 27.50 crore were released from the pension fund.

Govind Singh Thakur said that the cases related to gratuity and leave encashment of retired employees of the corporation were pending since 2014-15. As of June 2017, the gratuity of all the retired employees has been paid. Similarly, 4 per cent interim relief was released to retired employees. About 25 crore rupees have been released for the payment of night allowance and extra time allowance of drivers and conductors. Approximately 8 crores were released for the payment of medical bills of employees and retired employees.

The Minister said that all these orders will be implemented within two weeks.