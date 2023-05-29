Rohru: In a deeply distressing incident, the lifeless body of a newborn baby was discovered in a garbage dump in Rohru, Shimla district. The tragic discovery was made by individuals who were out for their morning stroll near Court Road in Rohru. Horrified by what they found, they immediately alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from the police.

Police rushed to the scene, where they retrieved the deceased infant and commenced their investigation. The local residents were questioned extensively, as the police sought any information that could help unravel the mystery surrounding the baby’s abandonment and subsequent demise. The authorities assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in their pursuit of justice.

As part of their efforts to shed light on the circumstances leading to this heart-breaking incident, the police have initiated a thorough examination of the CCTV footage from the vicinity. This meticulous analysis aims to identify any suspicious activities or individuals who might be connected to the tragic event. The authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide closure to the grieving community.