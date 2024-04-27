Shimla found itself under the unexpected assault of a hailstorm today, adding a dramatic twist to the region’s weather narrative. Amidst forecasts of turbulent weather, Shimla city bore witness to a sudden onslaught of hail, catching residents and visitors off guard.

However, Shimla wasn’t the only area affected by the unpredictable weather patterns sweeping through Himachal Pradesh. Reports indicate that high-altitude regions, including Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Pangi of Chamba, experienced fresh snowfall, painting the peaks in a pristine white blanket. The drop in temperature accompanying the snowfall has been particularly noticeable, with regions like Lahaul Valley recording sub-zero temperatures once again.

While the snowfall might evoke awe and wonder among observers, it spells trouble for transportation networks. The highway from Shinkula Pass to Darcha to Sarchu, which had recently been reopened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), faced renewed closures due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the inclement weather has also impacted agricultural activities, particularly in Kullu, Shimla, and Mandi districts, where rain threatened to disrupt the fruit-setting process in apple orchards. The untimely precipitation caused flowers to fall from the apple trees, raising concerns among farmers.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a warning, predicting continued adverse weather for the next four days across various parts of Himachal Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms for April 27th and 29th, with the possibility of severe weather events in several districts, including Shimla, Kangra, and Mandi.