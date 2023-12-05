Shimla – In a striking juxtaposition of celebration and dissent, the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh is set to commemorate its one-year rule with a State-level function titled ‘Vyavastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal’ at Police Ground Dharamshala in district Kangra on December 11, 2023. The event is expected to witness the participation of senior Central Congress leaders, adding grandeur to the occasion.

However, the political atmosphere is far from harmonious, as the Opposition BJP has vehemently expressed its dissatisfaction with the Congress government’s performance over the past year. In a press release, the State BJP President Rajiv Bindal declared the government’s tenure as a failure, citing a purported decline in development, a deterioration in law and order, and the spread of drug addiction throughout the state.

The BJP alleges that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has failed to fulfill its promises made during the election campaign. According to the BJP, the government’s policies have led to the closure of 1500 institutions established by the previous BJP government. The rising costs of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol, edible oil, pulses, and electricity, have burdened the public, further intensifying the BJP’s discontent.

State BJP President emphasized that the Congress government’s assurances, ranging from one lakh government jobs to 5 lakh employment opportunities for the youth, have proven to be empty promises. The BJP accuses the government of deceiving the public with false guarantees, including the commitment to provide Rs 1500 per month to 22 lakh sisters, and alleges that farmers and the unemployed have been betrayed.

As the Congress government prepares for its one-year celebration, the BJP has announced plans for a statewide protest on December 11. The protest is aimed at highlighting what the BJP perceives as the failures of the Congress government, ranging from unfulfilled promises to the deteriorating law and order situation.

The political stage in Himachal Pradesh is thus set for a day of both celebration and confrontation, with the ruling Congress party showcasing its achievements amid a backdrop of dissent from the opposition BJP. The clash of narratives and the public response to these contrasting perspectives will undoubtedly shape the political discourse in the state for the days to come.