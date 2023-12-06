In a concerning revelation, Himachal Pradesh has found itself at the forefront of a national crisis, with skyrocketing unemployment rates taking center stage. The state’s urban areas are particularly hard-hit, with 34% of youth aged 15 to 29 currently without employment, as disclosed by Chetan Bragta, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Alarming still is the fact that nearly half of the women in the same age group in Himachal Pradesh are facing unemployment.

The startling data, sourced from the recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) on December 3rd, has prompted the BJP to demand accountability from the Congress-led state government. Chetan Bragta emphasized that Himachal Pradesh has maintained its dubious distinction as the leader in urban unemployment during both the April-June and July-September quarters.

Bragta did not shy away from highlighting the Congress party’s unfulfilled promises, particularly their commitment to creating job opportunities for one lakh youths in the inaugural cabinet. The BJP spokesperson pointed out that, despite assurances of employment for five lakh youths over the next five years, the Congress government has failed to employ a single individual within the first year.

In contrast, Bragta commended the Narendra Modi-led central government for its consistent efforts in providing employment opportunities to the youth. He stated that the only trustworthy guarantee in the country is Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to addressing the unemployment crisis.

Criticizing the Congress government’s decision to dissolve the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Bragta argued that this move has contributed to delays in announcing results for exams already taken by the youth, adding to the frustration among the unemployed in the state.