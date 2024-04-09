Hamirpur – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, accusing him of political theatrics and opportunism ahead of the elections. Sukhu alleged that Thakur’s recent actions are driven by a desperate attempt to salvage his electoral prospects, even at the cost of compromising principles.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House in Hamirpur, Sukhu lambasted Thakur for allegedly disregarding the interests of Hamirpur district during his tenure as Chief Minister. He pointed out Thakur’s ignoring BJP stalwart Prem Kumar Dhumal during his tenure and questioned his sudden interest in the district, insinuating that it stems from political expediency rather than genuine concern for the region.

Furthermore, Sukhu criticized Thakur’s alleged overtures towards former Chief Minister Dhumal, accusing him of seeking political blessings and aligning with sold-out MLAs in pursuit of power. He derided Thakur’s tactics as gimmickry designed to mask his shortcomings and bolster his electoral prospects.

Asserting the Congress party’s commitment to fielding honest and principled candidates, Sukhu emphasized the importance of integrity and accountability in public service. He affirmed that the party is diligently preparing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with plans to nominate its candidates in due course.

Addressing concerns regarding the delay in announcing candidate names, Sukhu reassured that the Congress party is actively working towards finalizing its roster. With 50 days remaining until the elections, Sukhu expressed confidence in the party’s ability to put forth a strong and competitive slate of candidates.