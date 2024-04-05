In the midst of escalating political tensions in Himachal Pradesh, Sudhir Sharma, one of the Congress rebels, has served a defamation notice to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This move comes in response to Sukhu’s recent allegations implicating Sharma and other rebels in a purported scandal involving bribery and defection.

The defamation notice, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing controversy that has gripped the state’s political landscape. Sharma’s legal action underscores his vehement denial of Sukhu’s accusations and his determination to clear his name against what he perceives as baseless defamation.

The rift between the two political figures widened after CM Sukhu’s incendiary remarks during a rally in Una district, where he accused Sharma and five other legislators of being bought for Rs 15 crore each.

While Sukhu asserts the existence of incriminating evidence uncovered during police investigations, Sharma remains resolute in his stance, maintaining his innocence and challenging the veracity of the allegations levelled against him.