In a surprising development within the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, former cabinet minister Ram Lal Markanda has escalated tensions by openly challenging the party’s decision to field Ravi Thakur and announcing his intention to contest the bye-election independently.

The decision to nominate Ravi Thakur as the BJP candidate for the Lahaul-Spiti constituency has evidently stirred discontent within the party ranks. Markanda’s decision to defy the party line and enter the electoral fray independently reflects the deepening divide within the party’s leadership.

Markanda’s defiance came swiftly after Ravi Thakur secured the BJP ticket for Lahaul-Spiti. With a clear stance against the party’s decision, Markanda, along with several BJP officials, tendered their resignations en masse, indicating a significant rupture within the party’s structure.

Arriving in Lahaul on Tuesday morning, Markanda wasted no time in making his intentions known. He declared his candidacy for the bye-election and emphasized that his decision was driven by a commitment to serving the interests of the people of Lahaul-Spiti, irrespective of party affiliations.

The nomination of Ravi Thakur, a former Congress member, has further exacerbated tensions within the Lahaul-Spiti BJP constituency. Reports suggest widespread dissatisfaction among party workers, particularly in Keylong, where district-level officials, including Markanda, publicly expressed their opposition to the party’s decision.

Markanda’s bold move underscores the complex dynamics at play within the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. As the state braces for the bye-election, the rift within the Lahaul-Spiti BJP serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by political parties in managing internal dissent and balancing competing interests.

The repercussions of Markanda’s decision are yet to fully unfold, but its impact on the electoral landscape of Himachal Pradesh is likely to be significant. The emergence of a prominent figure like Markanda to enter into foray as an independent or Congress candidate adds a new dimension to the political contest in Lahaul-Spiti, promising an intriguing battle for electoral supremacy.