Shimla – In a startling revelation that threatens to deepen existing fault lines within the Himachal Pradesh Congress, State President and Member of Parliament, Pratibha Singh, today publicly denied receiving any information from the government about the upcoming ceremony on December 11. The event marks one year under the Sukhu government, and Singh’s denial has exposed a rift in communication channels between the party and the state government, casting a shadow over the party’s unity.

The discord took center stage after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced yesterday, during an address to his supporters, that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would be attending the commemorative event. The surprise denial by Pratibha Singh today has added a new layer of complexity to the situation, raising serious questions about the coordination and communication within the party and government.

The Chief Minister, during the address to his supporters at the CM’s official residence, expressed optimism about the Congress Party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He outlined a strategic approach to secure victory on all fronts in the state. However, Singh’s comments have injected an air of uncertainty into these aspirations, casting a shadow on the party’s ability to present a united front.

Speaking to the media in Shimla on Monday, Pratibha Singh underscored the challenges ahead, emphasizing the persistent neglect of active party workers in the state. She attributed the anticipated hurdles in the path to 2024 to the apparent disregard for grassroots-level contributors, stressing that a resilient government can only emerge when the organization and its workers are duly recognized and valued.

As the political drama continues to unfold in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress Party finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with internal disputes that threaten to overshadow the celebration and hinder its preparations for the upcoming electoral battles. The apparent disarray within the party raises questions about its ability to navigate the complex political landscape and underscores the need for swift resolution to present a united front in the face of impending challenges.

This clash comes at a crucial juncture for the Congress Party in Himachal Pradesh, especially following recent electoral setbacks in other states. The public disagreement between key leaders threatens to overshadow the celebration and raises concerns about the party’s internal cohesion as it gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.