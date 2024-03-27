The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding the conduct of Deputy Commissioners in three key districts of Himachal Pradesh. In a letter addressed to the Central Election Commission, Party General Secretary Bihari Lal Sharma demanded the immediate transfer of officers hailing from Shimla and Solan districts, citing concerns over their impartiality in overseeing electoral processes.

The complaint specifically targets officials overseeing the Shimla parliamentary constituency, raising objections to their prolonged tenure and potential conflicts of interest. According to the BJP’s allegations, certain officers have served beyond the stipulated three-year term limit, raising doubts about their ability to maintain neutrality in the electoral process.

Highlighting the significance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the concurrent notification of by-elections for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the BJP underscored the need for a swift resolution to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. Among the officials under scrutiny are Superintendent of Police Solan, and Deputy Commissioner Shimla and Deputy Commissioner Solan. Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur, also from Shimla district, has come under the party’s scrutiny.

In its communication to the Election Commission, the BJP stressed the critical importance of conducting free and fair elections in the state and emphasized the imperative for the immediate transfer of the aforementioned officers.

The Election Commission is yet to respond to the BJP’s petition.