Palampur – In a resounding testament to its commitment to transformative agricultural practices, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University’s ‘Farmer FIRST Centre’ has received the ‘Best Performance Excellence Award’ from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). This award was given in the ‘National Review Workshop of the Farmer FIRST Programme.

The ‘Farmer FIRST Centre’ at Palampur University has emerged as a trailblazer in implementing cutting-edge strategies and sustainable agricultural practices, particularly in the Dharer Panchayat of Kangra district’s Baijnath block. The ‘Farmer FIRST Programme,’ a flagship initiative of the university, aims to empower farmers through knowledge exchange, innovative practices, and sustainable agricultural interventions.

Vice-Chancellor Dr D.K Vatsa expressed his pride in the acknowledgement, highlighting that the award reflects the center’s outstanding performance in Zone I, covering Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

The ‘Farmer FIRST Programme’ stands out for its holistic approach, extending beyond traditional knowledge dissemination to empower farmers with sustainable practices. This award underscores Agriculture University Palampur’s dedication to impactful agricultural research, directly improving the livelihoods and incomes of farmers in the region.