In a whirlwind of political maneuvering, BJP MLAs showcased a facade of unity during a protest rally led by former CM Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, highlighting their solidarity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, behind the scenes, disgruntled former MLAs and BJP leaders, who were snubbed for tickets in the 2022 assembly elections, convened in Pandoh to forge a strategic plan for the looming electoral battle.

The meeting at Pandoh in Mandi district, orchestrated by former BJP MLA Jawahar Thakur and chaired by Colonel Inder Singh, former BJP MLA from Sarkaghat, saw the assembly of key figures including former MLA Tejwant Negi from Kinnaur, Kishori Lal from Ani, and HPMC Chairman Ram Singh from Kullu, among others. Notable additions included Hiteshwar Singh, scion of former MP Maheshwar Singh, and Abhishek Thakur, scion of former minister Roop Singh Thakur, signaling a gathering momentum among those feeling sidelined by the party’s ticket distribution process.

Remarkably, in the 2022 assembly elections, with the exception of Colonel Inder Singh and Jawahar Thakur, all attendees had contested as independents after being denied tickets by the BJP, reflecting a simmering discontent within the ranks. Now, with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, these figures hold significant sway, poised to ally with whichever party, be it BJP or Congress, extends the most enticing offer, potentially bringing along their loyal supporters.

While the BJP has extended an olive branch to Congress rebels, providing them shelter within its fold, it has yet to address the grievances of its own dissenting members. Speculation is rife that these rebels might coalesce to field their own candidates, presenting a formidable challenge in the electoral arena.

Former MLA Jawahar Thakur affirmed plans for further discussions, stating, “Discussions are underway regarding our next steps. Further decisions will be made only after thorough deliberation.” This signals a brewing storm within the BJP as it grapples with internal dissent while projecting a united front externally.

As the political landscape heats up, all eyes remain fixated on how these dynamics will shape the trajectory of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the potential for seismic shifts in allegiances and power dynamics within the state’s political sphere.