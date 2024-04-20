In a significant political development, Tajinder Bittu, a prominent figure within the Congress party known for his close ties with the Gandhi family, has made a surprising move by resigning from the Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bittu officially crossed party lines to embrace the BJP here in Delhi on Saturday.

Senior BJP leaders Ashwani Vaishnaw and Vinod Tawde were present at the occasion when Tajinder Bittu joined BJP.

The event in Delhi also witnessed the presence of BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, himself a native of Jalandhar, who extended a warm reception to Bittu. Shergill, who shares roots with Bittu, posted a picture on social media, extending his best wishes to the newest member of the BJP family.

Expressing his sentiments on social media, Bittu conveyed his resignation from the Congress, a party he served for over three decades, citing a “heavy heart” as he embarked on this new political journey.

Tajinder Bittu’s political trajectory within the Congress has been marked by various leadership roles, including serving as the District Congress Chief in Jalandhar during the tenure of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He subsequently held positions such as the Chairman of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust and the chairperson of PUNSUP in 2020. Bittu’s influence within the Congress was further solidified by his tenure as an AICC secretary for over five years.

His decision to join the BJP underscores the evolving dynamics within regional politics. Bittu’s move may have far-reaching implications, particularly in the run-up to upcoming elections, reshaping alliances and strategies in the state. As Tajinder Bittu embarks on this new chapter in his political career, all eyes will be on how his presence impacts the BJP’s foothold in Punjab and the broader political landscape of the region.