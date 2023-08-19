Shimla: With the specter of more rain looming over Himachal Pradesh, the region is on high alert as the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. The picturesque landscapes that once defined the state now find themselves at the mercy of a relentless monsoon. As the anticipation of further rainfall grows, the state’s resilience is being put to the ultimate test.

Critical Infrastructure Under Siege

Beyond the loss of life, the monsoon’s fury has mercilessly battered the state’s vital infrastructure. An alarming 415 roads, including crucial national highways, have succumbed to landslides and debris, rendering them unusable. Communities have been cut off from essential services and aid as transportation networks crumble under the relentless assault. Power outages have become a norm as 253 transformers struggle to cope with increased demand and the havoc wreaked by the elements. Simultaneously, 107 drinking water systems are compromised, intensifying the hardships faced by residents.

While Chandigarh-Manali NH has partially reopened for small vehicles, the road ahead remains uncertain. Vehicular movement remains halted beyond Pandoh due to persistent safety concerns. Moreover, the Aut-Banjar-Sainj Highway-305, a vital artery for local communities, has temporarily closed due to a landslide, underscoring the fragility of infrastructure against nature’s unyielding force.

Toll on Lives and Livelihoods

With each passing day, the monsoon’s persistence deepens the agony in Himachal Pradesh. The death toll has surged to an alarming 338, with 323 individuals sustaining injuries from landslides and floods. However, the devastation is not limited to loss of life. 2173 homes lie in ruins, while an additional 9721 dwellings suffer partial damage. The economic fabric of the region unravels as businesses bear the brunt of the catastrophe. 298 shops and 4571 gaushalas (cow shelters) face damage, leaving thousands grappling with the uncertainty of their livelihoods.

The economic toll, now surpassing Rs 8075.44 crore, paints a grim picture of the widespread destruction inflicted upon critical infrastructure, residences, and businesses. The unrelenting force of nature has resulted in 113 landslides and 58 flash floods, underscoring the urgency of adopting comprehensive disaster preparedness strategies to mitigate the impact of future calamities.