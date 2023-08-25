Shimla – Unprecedented torrential rains have unleashed a wave of devastation upon Himachal Pradesh, leaving a trail of collapsed houses and impassable roads in their wake. As nature’s fury rages on, the state grapples with mounting challenges and a race against time to restore normalcy.

Over the past 48 hours, the various parts of the state have turned into scenes of chaos and destruction. Reports from disaster management authorities indicate that a staggering 109 houses have crumbled under the weight of the relentless rain, while 211 more have been severely damaged.

Adding to the crisis, a network of 731 roads now lies blocked, cutting off vital transportation arteries and hampering connectivity across the region. The once busy roads now resemble rivers of mud and debris, rendering them unpassable and further isolating affected areas. The ability to swiftly respond to emergencies and deliver essential supplies has been compromised, intensifying the challenges faced by both residents and relief workers.

The impact of the rains has reverberated beyond infrastructure, affecting essential services as well. Siltation in 619 water schemes has disrupted the supply of clean water to numerous areas, highlighting the interconnectedness of basic necessities in times of crisis.

In a commendable display of unity and resilience, more than 25 thousand employees and officers have mobilized on the ground to spearhead relief efforts. Their objective is to gradually restore the movement of vehicles, clear debris, and ensure the safety of residents. A fleet of over 700 JCBs and other heavy machinery have been enlisted to meticulously remove fallen trees and debris obstructing roads.

This monsoon season has proved particularly devastating for Himachal Pradesh, as the toll of human lives continues to rise. Since June 24, a total of 367 lives have been lost, with 125 casualties attributed to road accidents and an additional 343 individuals sustaining injuries. The calamity has taken a grave toll on the state’s housing infrastructure, with 2346 houses collapsing and 10135 houses partially damaged. In addition, 303 shops and 5048 gaushalas (cow shelters) have suffered damage due to the extreme weather conditions. Landslides and floods have further intensified the challenges, with 156 landslides and 63 flood incidents reported.

Despite the ongoing adversity, a glimpse of hope shines through. Meteorological insights indicate that the state has received a remarkable 41 percent more rainfall than the average from June to August. While rain alerts persist, the weather is expected to gradually improve as the month progresses. As the relentless rainstorm begins to subside, the sun’s rays will reclaim the skies, offering respite to beleaguered residents and relief workers alike.