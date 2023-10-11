In a significant and compassionate move, the State Government, during a recent Cabinet meeting, gave its nod to a Special Relief Package designed to aid families severely affected by a recent disaster. This vital announcement was made on September 30, 2023, by the Chief Minister, highlighting the government’s unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering of those who have endured significant losses.

The comprehensive Special Relief Package, now officially endorsed by the Cabinet, ushers in a wave of relief for families grappling with the devastation of a completely damaged house. Previously set at Rs. 1.30 lakh, the compensation for such losses has been increased by five and a half times, resulting in a more substantial Rs. 7 lakh. This significant boost is expected to ease the financial burden on those grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

Furthermore, during the Cabinet meeting, the government recognized the urgent need to support those facing partial damage to their ‘kutcha’ houses. Compensation for such damage, initially set at Rs. 4,000, has been magnified by 25 times, providing much-needed relief to reach Rs. 1 lakh. Similarly, ‘pucca’ houses will receive increased assistance, with their compensation raised by 15 and a half times, climbing from Rs. 6,500 to Rs. 1 lakh.

Business owners, who are often severely impacted during disasters, will also receive enhanced support. The compensation for damage to shops or dhabas, originally fixed at Rs. 25,000, has now been quadrupled to reach a substantial sum of Rs. 1 lakh. This development is set to provide much-needed assistance to entrepreneurs striving to rebuild their businesses.

In addition, during the Cabinet meeting, the government addressed the needs of cattle owners who have faced losses. For damage to cowsheds, the compensation will now be Rs. 50,000, a substantial increase from the previous Rs. 3,000, showcasing the government’s commitment to safeguarding livestock and the livelihoods of cattle owners. Tenants who have suffered damage or loss to their belongings will receive Rs. 50,000 in financial assistance, marking a significant increase from the previous Rs. 2,500.

The Cabinet also acknowledged the vital role of livestock in the agricultural sector. Compensation for the loss of large milch and draught animals has been set at Rs. 55,000 per animal, while goats, pigs, sheep, and lambs will receive Rs. 6,000 per animal in compensation.

In addition to these measures, the government has addressed the damage sustained by agricultural and horticultural land. Compensation for damage, previously set at Rs. 3,615 per bigha, has now been increased to Rs. 10,000. For crop loss, compensation has been raised eightfold, from Rs. 500 per bigha to Rs. 4,000, offering much-needed relief to farmers.

To further support agriculture, financial assistance for removing silt from agricultural and horticultural land has been increased from Rs. 1,384.61 per bigha to Rs. 5,000.

This extensive Special Relief Package, officially approved during the recent Cabinet meeting, will be in effect from June 24, 2023, to September 30, 2023, providing disaster-affected families with the vital support they need to rebuild their lives and communities. The Cabinet’s endorsement of these measures underscores the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare and recovery of its citizens during times of adversity.