Dharamshala – Cricket fans are buzzing with excitement for the IPL match between Punjab and Chennai at Dharamshala’s cricket ground. But getting tickets has become a big headache. After stopping ticket sales for three days, they started again, but things didn’t go smoothly.

In what was supposed to be a straightforward process, the resumption of ticket sales after a three-day hiatus has morphed into a saga of discontent. Cricket enthusiasts eager to witness the action live have been facing technical glitches on booking websites and price hikes.

The decision to increase ticket prices, reportedly in response to overwhelming demand, has left many fans feeling disheartened. What was once affordable seats have now become unattainable luxuries for a significant portion of supporters. A Rs 1,500 ticket has morphed into Rs 2,000, while the Rs 2,000 category now demands Rs 2,500, effectively pricing out a considerable segment of the fan base.

The frustration reached its peak as online sales resumed, only to be met with disappointment. Reports flooded in of patrons waiting in virtual queues for up to 30 minutes, only to be met with the disheartening message that tickets were in short supply. Attempts to explore alternative stands proved futile, with no tickets available across the board, further exacerbating the feeling of exclusion amongst eager fans.

Amidst the uproar, Avneesh Parmar, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), clarified that the association doesn’t decide the price of tickets. It falls within the jurisdiction of franchise decisions, with no interference from the HPCA.