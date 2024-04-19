Shimla – The MeT Department has issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting adverse weather conditions for the next six days due to the activity of Western Disturbance. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even light snowfall are expected to impact various parts of the state, with Shimla particularly vulnerable to inclement weather.

Today, many areas across Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience rain, with the possibility of light snowfall on higher peaks. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and hailstorms in select locations.

The inclement weather pattern is anticipated to persist until April 24, with sporadic clear spells forecasted for districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra on April 20 and 21. However, on April 24, light rain and snowfall are expected in some high-altitude areas.

Shimla is already feeling the brunt of the adverse weather conditions. Light rain commenced after 2:00 pm today, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature. Additionally, reports of light hailstorms have been received from the region.

According to the Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin, areas such as Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una are likely to witness rain with thunderstorms today. Furthermore, isolated locations may experience hailstorms.

The recorded minimum temperatures across various key locations in the state are as follows: Shimla 9.5°C, Kalpa 5.8°C, Dharamshala 15.9°C, Una 17.3°C, Keylong 2.9°C, Palampur 15.5°C, Solan 6.9°C, Kangra 18.0°C, Mandi 16.1°C, Bilaspur 17.2°C, Hamirpur 21.0°C, Chamba 15.0°C, Kukumseri 3.0°C, and Reckong Peo 9.6°C.

Residents and travelers across Himachal Pradesh are advised to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest weather advisories as the region braces for continued adverse weather conditions in the coming days.