Chief Minister Appeals for Swift Assistance to Aid Recovery and Rehabilitation Efforts

In the aftermath of a relentless onslaught of incessant rains, landslides, and floods that have left a trail of destruction across Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken a decisive step by declaring the state a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’. This official designation comes as a response to the staggering loss of both human life and property caused by the recent barrage of natural disasters.

The torrential downpours disrupted the rhythm of everyday life, triggering widespread devastation. The calamitous combination of heavy rains, floods, and landslides resulted in the tragic loss of approximately 330 lives, and the wreckage of over 12,000 homes has left countless families displaced. With the economic toll surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore, the calamity has extended its reach to ravage critical infrastructure. Roads, including major national arteries and rural byways, have been severely damaged, while essential water and power supply systems suffered crippling blows. The agricultural and horticultural sectors, pillars of the state’s economy, have been dealt a staggering blow in the face of this catastrophe.

The communication networks, lifelines in times of distress, have been significantly impaired, prompting the efficient evacuation of citizens from affected regions to secure relief camps. As the government races against time to provide assistance and restore normalcy, Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the urgency of relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations. Focused attention is being given to those deeply impacted by the calamity, and instructions have been issued for comprehensive assessments of the extent of damage, both in terms of infrastructure and lives lost.

In light of the monumental challenges ahead, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a fervent plea to the Central Government for substantial assistance. The road to recovery demands a combined effort, with the state aiming to restore stability and rebuild not only infrastructure but also the lives and livelihoods of its residents.