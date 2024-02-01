Shimla – In a significant development aimed at accelerating the rehabilitation of roadways battered by heavy monsoon rains, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced today the release of Rs. 72 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The allocated funds are earmarked for the extensive repair of roads across the state, addressing the aftermath of the recent monsoon season.

Minister Singh disclosed that the substantial financial injection would be strategically utilized to mend damaged roads in various regions of the state. Emphasizing a targeted approach, he revealed a provision of Rs. 1 crore for each assembly constituency, ensuring a focused and comprehensive recovery process tailored to specific local needs. This allocation is part of a broader initiative, with Rs. 259 crore released thus far in the current financial year under the NDRF and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). These funds are designated for divisions within the Public Works Department, specifically aimed at the enhancement and repair of roads impacted during the recent natural disaster.

Singh lauded the department’s efficiency in the swift restoration of major roads, highlighting a record-breaking turnaround during the disaster. Notably, priority was given to the reopening of link roads in apple-growing areas, a move aimed at facilitating seamless transportation for apple growers to market their produce without hindrance.

The Public Works Minister underscored the government’s steadfast commitment to the state’s road infrastructure development and maintenance. Singh assured that the department would continue working diligently to ensure robust and resilient roadways throughout the state.

As the state embarks on the path to recovery from the monsoon-induced damages, the allocation of Rs. 72 crore is poised to play a crucial role in expediting road repairs, fostering community resilience, and ensuring the seamless functioning of transportation networks. The government’s proactive measures reflect its dedication to a swift and comprehensive recovery process for all those affected by the recent natural disaster.