New Delhi: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to fund the Green Hydrogen, Tunneling, Dairy and Sewerage sectors of the state.

The State CM Sukhvinder Singh hold a meeting with JICA representatives in New Delhi on Thursday. The Chief Minister suggested JICA to fund in Green Hydrogen, Tunneling, Dairy and Sewerage sectors.

The JICA representatives would submit the detailed project reports in Shimla soon.

Small tunnels could play an important role and help in easing connectivity in the hill states. Dairy farming is another sector in which JICA can help the state. Community-based sewerage and sanitation is another priority of the government.

The Government has decided to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 2025. The initiative has been mooted with the replacement of vehicles in the Transport department of the state, CM said. The State also mulls setting up green hydrogen plants for Electric vehicles, which will go a long way to achieve the goal of this ambitious project and for this, the State government will consult the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for the same.

Chief Representative of JICA, Saito Mitsunori assured the Chief Minister that JICA will work out the projects in accordance with the aspirations of the state government.